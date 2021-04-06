cVault.finance Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $5,712.16 or 0.09789064 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $57.12 million and $1.12 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00074161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00287496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.28 or 0.00766517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011813 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.