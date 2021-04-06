Curi Capital Takes $958,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. 12,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,740. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

