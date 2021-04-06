Curi Capital Takes $4.41 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.2% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,062. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.