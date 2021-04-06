Curi Capital Purchases New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PTC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,937. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.