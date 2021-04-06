Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,220.58. 27,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,864. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,130.94 and a 1-year high of $2,237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,073.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,812.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,216.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.