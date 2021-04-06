Curi Capital Makes New $317,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

FBHS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.80. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

