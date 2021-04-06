Curi Capital Invests $2.22 Million in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Curi Capital owned 1.41% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 17,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.