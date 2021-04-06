Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $46,857,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

