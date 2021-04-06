Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 71% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $81,433.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00054077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00674300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.