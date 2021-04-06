Crv LLC Invests $1.15 Billion in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Crv LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,044,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,291,000. DoorDash makes up 93.5% of Crv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.04. 4,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last ninety days.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

