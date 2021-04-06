CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,000 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $13,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,570.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $11,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,980. The company has a market capitalization of $713.22 million, a PE ratio of 199.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

