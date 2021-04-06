Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

