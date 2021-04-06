Credit Suisse AG Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

