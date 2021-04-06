Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens lowered Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

