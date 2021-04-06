CRDT (CRDT) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, CRDT has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $199,684.64 and $158,010.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00671676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028903 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,324 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

