COVER Protocol (COVER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.44 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $29.93 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $490.07 or 0.00825570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00076717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00295758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00779236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029042 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,065 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

