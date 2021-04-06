Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.68 Million

Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post $152.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.44 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $119.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $679.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $699.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $846.19 million, with estimates ranging from $830.83 million to $879.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total value of $548,111.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,028 shares in the company, valued at $742,586.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $125.30 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

