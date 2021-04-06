Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Rise 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales rose 13.8% in the month of February. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $360.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $289.57 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

