CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 99,547.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,845 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.33% of CoreLogic worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $69,834,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,644,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $22,954,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

CLGX opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.