Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. 1,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

