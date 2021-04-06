Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $767,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,012,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

