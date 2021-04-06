Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 13,169 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 99.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 112.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 863,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 149,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.