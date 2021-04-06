Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.36. 31,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

