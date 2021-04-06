Contrasting Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.76 $4.30 million $0.01 1,887.00 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Timberline Resources N/A -10.48% -9.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.19%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Timberline Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

