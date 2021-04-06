Contrasting Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Douglas Emmett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 6.52 $48.84 million $1.10 14.75 Douglas Emmett $936.68 million 5.99 $363.71 million $2.10 15.23

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Retail Opportunity Investments and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 4 4 0 2.33 Douglas Emmett 0 9 1 0 2.10

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus price target of $13.61, suggesting a potential downside of 16.14%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 11.68% 2.61% 1.12% Douglas Emmett 34.90% 7.53% 3.35%

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

