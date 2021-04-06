Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 4%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares were up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,353,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The company has a market cap of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,916 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.