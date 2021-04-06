Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 4%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares were up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,353,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
The company has a market cap of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.
About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
