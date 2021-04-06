Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%.

NYSE:STZ.B opened at $229.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.57. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $211.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

