Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.00. Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

