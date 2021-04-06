Compound Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $260.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $494.46 or 0.00843989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,056,040 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

