Compass Diversified to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 137,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $2,075,501. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

