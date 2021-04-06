Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,528 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

