Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after buying an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

