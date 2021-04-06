CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $538.12

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 538.12 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 516.89 ($6.75), with a volume of 59317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511 ($6.68).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 433.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 389.34.

In other news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.