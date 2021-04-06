Cloudflare (NET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

3/24/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

3/23/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -185.15 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

