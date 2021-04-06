CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Buys Shares of 36,000 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,013. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.