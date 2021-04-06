Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $10.70 on Major Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $10.70 or 0.00018173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $459,265.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00076602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00299980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.00768908 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028711 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,234 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

