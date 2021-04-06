Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

CIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $372.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

