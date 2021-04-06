Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 568.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NextCure were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXTC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NextCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 285,851 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 177.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXTC shares. Truist Securities upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. The stock has a market cap of $283.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.