Citigroup Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

KRON opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

