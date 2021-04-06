Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 288.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $590.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

