Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $528.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

