Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

