Citigroup Inc. Buys New Shares in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 787,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $317.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

DS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

