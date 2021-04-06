Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,550 Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000.

Shares of BTEC opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $73.38.

