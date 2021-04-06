Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,801 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 299.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 149.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.