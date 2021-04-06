Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,091 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 334,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Barclays raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

