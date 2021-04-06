Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $8,354,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $3,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $550.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.12. The company has a market cap of $243.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.71 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

