Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,171.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,930.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

