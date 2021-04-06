Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $660.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.07 and a fifty-two week high of $666.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

