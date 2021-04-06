Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 881 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $486.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.46. The company has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.56 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

